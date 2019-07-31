Quick Read: Florida beach reports second shark attack in 2 days

For the second time in as many days, a surfer has been bitten by a shark at Florida’s New Smyrna Beach. An 18-year-old who was surfing near the jetty was bitten on the hand Monday afternoon, said Capt. Tamra Malphurs of the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://abcnews.go.com/US/florida-beach-reports-18-year-surfer-bitten-shark/story?id=64642060

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee