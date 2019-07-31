HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong on Wednesday raised a tropical cyclone signal 8, its third highest level, as schools and financial markets closed and office workers left work early to get home before the storm….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-asia-storm-hongkong-idUSKCN1UQ0KQ

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee