Quick Read: Unidentified men take Erick Kabendera from Tanzanian home

Nairobi, July 29, 2019– The Committee to Protect Journalists is concerned for the safety of investigative reporter Erick Kabendera who was forcefully removed from his home today, and called on Tanzanian police to disclose whether they have him in custody….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://cpj.org/2019/07/tanzania-erick-kabendera-police-abducted.php

