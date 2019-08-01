It feels quite strange to have written the final Travel Advice post (about the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong) and to be scheduling our final newsletters. However, the time has come and I am pausing the updates to Safe Travels Magazine while we work on securing a buyer.

There will still be some updates on our social media, signposting people to our excellent evergreen content. If you have landed on the website via one of those posts, welcome! The newsletters and social media channels will remain up and running as well, so sign up and follow along to get the latest news when it becomes available again.

If you are interested in finding out more about the website and what is included in the sale, please click through to this post which contains more information.

Two final pieces of travel advice

My two pieces of advice for all travellers are 1) research your destination(s) thoroughly and 2) buy appropriate travel insurance that covers likely activities and risks. These two investments can make a world of difference to you, your safety, and your loved ones.

Thank you

On a personal note, I want to say thank you to everyone who has clicked through, signed up and sent us a message over the past few years. It has been so wonderful working with you guys and knowing that our content is read every day by people all around the world.

We have put together information and advice to help keep people safe in the wake of natural disasters and terror attacks. We have built an engaged and returning audience that relies on our coverage of kidnap, ransom and extortion news. We have followed uprisings, protests and outbreaks, and shared the best knowledge and advice we could find, all in the hope that it helps keep travellers safe.

If you have found any of our content useful over the years, please buy us a coffee to say thank you –

Buy me a coffee

And if you would like to keep in touch, please feel free to add me as a contact on LinkedIn.

Thank you all again for your time and readership,

Beth

Like what you read? You can sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you.

Buy me a coffee