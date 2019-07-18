Quick Read: Delta to carry Narcan on planes after passenger ‘carried out in body bag’ following overdose

Delta Air Lines has announced it will begin carrying a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses on every plane after a passenger reportedly died on a flight earlier this month….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/delta-airline-overdose-flight-narcan-drug-death-body-bag-a9009826.html

