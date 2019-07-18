Quick Read: Ethiopian city braces for protests as activists promise to declare new region

HAWASSA, Ethiopia (Reuters) – Activists in Ethiopia were set to declare a new region for their Sidama ethnic group on Thursday in defiance of the central government, with some residents of the southern city of Hawassa worried that it could lead to violence….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ethiopia-politics-idUSKCN1UC2EP

