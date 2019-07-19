Quick Read: Foreign Office issues fresh travel warning for France due to ‘yellow vest’ movement

Visitors to France are being warned of potential violence due to protests linked to the ‘yellow vest’ movement. The Foreign Office say that protests generally take place across the country on Saturdays with some previous demonstrations leading to violence….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/trips-and-breaks/foreign-office-travel-warning-france-16599450

