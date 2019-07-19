SYDNEY – Australia’s annual influenza season started unusually early in 2019, and already there are more than 144,000 confirmed cases. At least 231 people have died, so far, including some children, although most of the victims were frail, elderly Australians….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.voanews.com/east-asia-pacific/influenza-cases-mount-australia

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee