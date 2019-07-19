Quick Read: Southwest Cancellations Will Rise Due to Gounded Boeing Jet

DALLAS – Southwest Airlines is again pushing back the date it expects to be able to fly the grounded Boeing 737 Max jet, meaning more flight cancellations. Southwest said Thursday that it was taking the plane out of its schedule through Nov. 2, a month longer than before….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.voanews.com/usa/southwest-cancellations-will-rise-due-gounded-boeing-jet

