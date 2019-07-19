Quick Read: Suicide attack on North Sinai bus station foiled, as IS beheads four civilians

A suicide bomber was thwarted from detonating his device at a busy bus station in North Sinai after civilians spotted him and informed the army. The attacker managed to detonate his device, killing one soldier, according to a statement by Egypt’s military spokesman, which was posted on Facebook….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/foiled-suicide-attack-and-claimed-decapitations-egypts-north-sinai

