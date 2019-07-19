More protests are planned for this weekend in Hong Kong. An approved march will start at 3pm on Sunday, and travel from Victoria Park, through Admiralty and Wan Chai, before finishing at the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Protests are likely to occur on Saturday as well, and the following locations are potential flashpoints –

Causeway Bay

Victoria Park

Wan Chai

Admiralty

Central Government Complex of Hong Kong SAR

Tamar Park

Central

Court of Final Appeal

If you are looking for a background briefing on the current situation, Talking Politics recently had a very interesting podcast episode that explored the protests, their history and the demands of those involved.

Travel advice

If you are already in or will be in Hong Kong, please consider the following –

Avoid demonstrations and large crowds.

Be aware that transport and other services are likely to be disrupted, and allow for extra time in any travel plans. Where possible, minimise travel.

Review your travel risk management plan, so you know what to do in an emergency.

Make sure you have the contact information of your travel insurance company and your local embassy stored in a secure offline location.

Monitor local media.

Keep your devices charged.

Check in with friends and family.

If something does happen, contact the local embassy as soon as it is safe to do so.

Here is health advice from the International News Safety Institute on how to protect yourself from tear gas.

Official travel advice

#HongKong: Media reports large turnouts for protests on Hong Kong Island on July 20th – July 21st; surrounding proposed changes to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance & the government’s response have intermittently turned confrontational. https://t.co/wBR3jt5gui pic.twitter.com/flMCkjFmLf — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) July 19, 2019

From the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office –

In recent weeks several large-scale political demonstrations have taken place on Hong Kong Island, in Kowloon and various suburbs in the New Territories. In recent weeks violent clashes have also taken place between police and protesters following otherwise peaceful protest activities.

Police have authorised a rally on Hong Kong Island on Sunday 21 July, starting at 3pm local time in Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. The approved route passes through Admiralty and Wan Chai, before finishing at the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Recent marches have seen protest marches deviate from the planned route, which have sometimes prompted clashes with police forces.

Activities related to protests – including violent clashes between protesters and police – have spilled over into large public spaces (eg shopping centres, housing estates and metro (“MTR”) stations) on the margins of recent protest routes. Protests may lead to sections of the city being closed off and public transport being significantly affected.

You should remain vigilant and keep up to date with developments. If you’re in and around areas where demonstrations are taking place, you should follow the advice of local authorities and move away quickly to a safe place if there are signs of disorder. The British Consulate General is aware of the possibility of demonstrations throughout Hong Kong until District Council elections in November. These protests may take place with little or no notice.

Please click through here for the rest of the advisory, including contact information.

Further news and information

Another large march is planned for Sunday in Hong Kong. From hand signals to Post-it notes, the protesters have honed multiple strategies and tools to maximize effectiveness, contend with police and keep up momentum. https://t.co/iaEC3qwBA9 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 19, 2019

Hong Kong’s protesters follow the kung-fu legend, with shapeless protests aimed at wearing authorities down https://t.co/QaRd1wNXVA — The Economist (@TheEconomist) July 19, 2019

“The most important thing right now is to fight this battle well. It’s not over.” Meet legislator Roy Kwong, the god of the Hong Kong protests https://t.co/qWLEYtzAL5 pic.twitter.com/OyXbV2op7o — TIME (@TIME) July 19, 2019

Could Hong Kong become another Estonia?: https://t.co/go3eR8ZaXc — The Diplomat (@Diplomat_APAC) July 19, 2019

