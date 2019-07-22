MELBOURNE (Reuters) – A well-known French television reporter and his crew were arrested on Monday while filming protesters blockading a coal port in Australia’s northeastern state of Queensland, media said….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-australia-adani-media-idUSKCN1UH0FZ

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee