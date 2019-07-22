Quick Read: Austrian, German tourists fined in Italy for hammock, coffee incidents

An Austrian tourist was fined €300 ($340) after taking a siesta in a hammock in the Italian city of Trieste this week. The 52-year-old man had hung the hammock between two trees and thus broke city rules preventing the attachment of anything to vegetation….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.dw.com/en/austrian-german-tourists-fined-in-italy-for-hammock-coffee-incidents/a-49654017

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee