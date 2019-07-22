Quick Read: Kidnap, extortion claims involving cameraman on reality TV show about gangland widow Roberta Williams

The man, a cameraman on the show, allegedly assaulted the show’s producer, the Herald Sun reported. The 36-year-old is facing charges of false imprisonment, threats to kill and assault after an incident in Collingwood on July 9….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.news.com.au/news/national/kidnap-extortion-claims-involving-cameraman-on-reality-tv-show-about-gangland-widow-roberta-williams/news-story/df4d77d0303c93e00644e432270917ad

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee