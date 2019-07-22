Quick Read: Paris authorities scotch rumours of radioactive tap water as ‘fake news’

As France faces a scorching new heatwave this week, Paris authorities have urged residents to keep calm and carry on drinking tap water after rumours spread that the capital’s water supplies had been contaminated with harmful levels of the radioactive isotope tritium….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jul/22/paris-rumours-radioactive-tap-water-fake-news

