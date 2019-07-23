Quick Read: Alert issued for stolen car with nuclear substance in Chile

By Dave Sherwood and Natalia A. Ramos Miranda SANTIAGO (Reuters) – What appeared to be a typical case of car theft in Chile’s capital on Friday became more dire when authorities said the vehicle was carrying a dangerous radioactive substance….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-chile-crime-idUSKCN1UE25E

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee