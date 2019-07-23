Quick Read: Four injured in Muscat hotel fire

Muscat: A fire broke out at a hotel in Muscat governorate on Monday, which resulted in four people being injured. The Public Authority of Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA) announced that the nature of the injuries sustained ranged from minor to serious….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://timesofoman.com/article/1647409

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee