Quick Read: France and Spain face ‘extreme danger’ from forest fires as heatwave sweeps across Europe

France and Spain will face “extreme danger” from fires due to another scorching heatwave across western Europe this week, according to EU experts monitoring forest fires….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/europe-heatwave-extreme-danger-forest-fires-france-spain-hottest-temperatures-a9015811.html

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee