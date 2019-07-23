Quick Read: Indonesia to Close Komodo Island to Protect Indigenous Dragons

JAKARTA  Komodo Island, a popular tourist destination and home to the worlds largest lizards, will close in 2020 in a bid to protect its wildlife. The Indonesian government announced Friday that it will ban tourism and relocate residents to recover the Komodo dragons habitat….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: http://www.laht.com/article.asp?ArticleId=2481234&CategoryId=13936

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee