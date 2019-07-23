Quick Read: New hyperbaric and diving medicine center in Gianyar regency offers new option for treatment of diving-related illnesses in Bali

For years now, divers with diving-related illnesses, such as decompression sickness, have had fairly limited option for treatment in Bali….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://coconuts.co/bali/news/new-hyperbaric-and-diving-medicine-center-in-gianyar-regency-offers-new-option-for-treatment-of-diving-related-illnesses-in-bali/

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee