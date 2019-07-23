Quick Read: Thousands In Puerto Rico Seek To Oust Rosselló In Massive ‘Ricky Renuncia’ March

Thousands of people flooded the streets of San Juan on Monday, calling for Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to resign from office. The mass demonstrations are expected to be one of the largest protests ever seen in a U.S. territory. On Sunday, Rosselló announced that he will not step down….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.npr.org/2019/07/22/744093831/thousands-in-puerto-rico-seek-to-oust-rossell-in-massive-ricky-renuncia-march

