Quick Read: Two busy days for rescuers highlight dangers of hiking on Table Mountain

Cape Town – Wilderness Search and Rescue have had two busy days within a four-day period, predominantly on Table Mountain….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.iol.co.za/capetimes/news/two-busy-days-for-rescuers-highlight-dangers-of-hiking-on-table-mountain-29640021

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee