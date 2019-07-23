Durban – Social media users have been warned about a new scam doing the rounds on Facebook and WhatApp after three people who were allegedly extorted for large amounts of cash after exchanging nude selfies by people that had befriended them on the social media platforms in Durban….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.iol.co.za/dailynews/news/kwazulu-natal/warning-over-nude-selfie-extortion-scam-targeting-durban-facebook-whatsapp-users-29639366

