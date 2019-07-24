Quick Read: Accident in Turkey injures some 30 tourists; mostly Poles

Poland’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that 30 Poles were hurt when a tour bus carrying tourists from Poland, Russia and Norway veered off a road near Turkey’s Mediterranean coast and rolled 20 meters (65 feet) down a slope….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/accident-turkey-injures-25-tourists-poland-64527828

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee