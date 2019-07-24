Quick Read: Brain Scans Find Differences But No Injury In U.S. Diplomats Who Fell Ill In Cuba

A close look at the brains of 40 U.S. Embassy workers who developed mysterious symptoms in Cuba has found no evidence of injury. The State Department has said the employees were hurt by some sort of attack, in what became known as “Havana syndrome.”…

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2019/07/23/743267736/brain-scans-find-differences-but-no-injury-in-u-s-diplomats-who-fell-ill-in-cuba

