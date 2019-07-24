ORLANDO, Fla. – A homicide investigation is underway at a gas station in Orlando’s tourist district. The fatal shooting took place late Sunday night at the 7-Eleven at Vineland and Kirkman roads….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.clickorlando.com/news/homicide-investigation-underway-in-orlando

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee