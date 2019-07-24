Quick Read: Measles alert after infected man arrives in Melbourne

Health authorities in Victoria have issued a measles warning after a young man arrived in Melbourne Airport who may have been infectious with the disease. The man in his 20s contracted the virus while in the Philippines, and brought it to Australia via a flight from Manila on Saturday….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.9news.com.au/national/measles-alert-how-to-get-it-melbourne-airport-infectious-disease-vaccination-national-news/572c04e8-a1a0-4ef7-81a8-652e1db3944a

