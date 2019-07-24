Large protests continue in Puerto Rico, as citizens demand the resignation of the Governor – according to media reports, he is expected to step down today (Wednesday). Some cruises have cancelled port calls on the island. Protests have been largely peaceful, but visitors are advised to monitor the media and to avoid large crowds and demonstrations.

Travel advice

If you are in Puerto Rico or will be heading there soon, please consider the following –

Avoid demonstrations and large crowds. Be aware violence could occur without warning.

Review your travel risk management plan, so you know what to do in an emergency.

Make sure you have the contact information of your travel insurance company and your local embassy stored in a secure offline location.

Monitor local media. If you are using Twitter to search, add the term ‘filter:verified’ to the search bar to see results from verified accounts only.

If possible, set aside some supplies of food and bottled water.

Keep your devices charged.

Check in with friends and family.

If something does happen, contact the local embassy as soon as it is safe to do so.

Official travel advice

#USA: Demonstrations in #PuertoRico have led to clashes between protestors and local police. Several cruise lines have cancelled stops at the Port of San Juan. Confirm bookings with your tour operator. https://t.co/2JvaFrz5MH @AusInTheUS — Smartraveller (@Smartraveller) July 24, 2019

Further news and information

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is expected to resign today after more than a week of protests that rocked the island’s capital city, a source familiar with the situation tells CNN. https://t.co/Qg89SkqioF pic.twitter.com/fkjLhAZtpp — CNN (@CNN) July 24, 2019

Puerto Rico governor in ‘Rickyleaks’ scandal expected to quit Wednesday https://t.co/l71R1eNMY5 pic.twitter.com/k7gAEfDOz6 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 24, 2019

Again tonight, people across Puerto Rico used spoons to bang on pots, at 8pm, in protest against the Governor.

This is happening all neighborhoods, regardless of how much money people have, or how ritzy their neighborhood is. It’s as unanimous as the coqui. pic.twitter.com/EC40ECAfVW — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) July 24, 2019

500,000+ protesters took over San Juan to demand Puerto Rico’s governor resign over alleged corruption and leaked offensive texts. It was the biggest protest there in 15 years. pic.twitter.com/wtWZklYFTM — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 23, 2019

