Large protests continue in Puerto Rico, as citizens demand the resignation of the Governor – according to media reports, he is expected to step down today (Wednesday). Some cruises have cancelled port calls on the island. Protests have been largely peaceful, but visitors are advised to monitor the media and to avoid large crowds and demonstrations.

Travel advice

If you are in Puerto Rico or will be heading there soon, please consider the following –

  • Avoid demonstrations and large crowds. Be aware violence could occur without warning.
  • Review your travel risk management plan, so you know what to do in an emergency.
  • Make sure you have the contact information of your travel insurance company and your local embassy stored in a secure offline location.
  • Monitor local media. If you are using Twitter to search, add the term ‘filter:verified’ to the search bar to see results from verified accounts only.
  • If possible, set aside some supplies of food and bottled water.
  • Keep your devices charged.
  • Check in with friends and family.
  • If something does happen, contact the local embassy as soon as it is safe to do so.

