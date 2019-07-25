Quick Read: Aid agency says staff member, others kidnapped in Nigeria appear in video

LAGOS (Reuters) – International aid agency Action Against Hunger said on Thursday that a staff member and five others kidnapped in Nigeria last week had appeared in a video released on Wednesday evening….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nigeria-security-insurgency-kidnappin-idUSKCN1UK0VD

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee