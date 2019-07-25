The president of the Zihuatanejo Hoteliers’ Association was shot and killed Monday night in an attack by two people on a motorcycle. Luciano Pineda Quiroz, 42, was the owner of the Hotel Real Monrey and served on the board of directors of the local Red Cross….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/gunmen-shoot-and-kill-zihuatanejo-hotelier-red-cross-director/

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee