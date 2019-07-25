Quick Read: Navy performs medical evacuation for American woman on cruise ship off Isla Mujeres

Iala Mujeres, Q.R. — An American woman was removed from a cruise ship heading to Honduras after the ship’s captain requested emergency medical assistance. The medical emergency was made 3.5 nautical miles off Isla Mujeres when the captain of Norwegian Breakaway asked for the medical transfer….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.riviera-maya-news.com/navy-performs-medical-evacuation-for-american-woman-on-cruise-ship-off-isla-mujeres/2019.html

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee