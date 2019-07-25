Quick Read: Two British men die in plane crash in France

Two British citizens have died after a light plane they were travelling in collided mid-air with another aircraft in the south of France, said French authorities. The crash took place at around 12.45pm on Wednesday over the high mountain Maddalena Pass on the Alpine border with Italy….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/france-plane-crash-today-british-dead-maddalena-pass-mountain-a9018801.html

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee