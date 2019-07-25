Quick Read: West Africa piracy: Attacks on ships continue to rise

The coast of West Africa is one of the world’s most notorious areas for piracy and kidnapping. And attacks in the area continue to rise year-on-year. To try to resolve the issue, maritime experts are meeting in Ghana for a security conference….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/07/west-africa-piracy-attacks-ships-continue-rise-190724110001970.html

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee