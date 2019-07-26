Quick Read: 2-year-old injured after riding baggage conveyor belt at Atlanta airport

A 2-year-old hopped on a baggage conveyor belt at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. He broke his hand during the incident. USA TODAY Fox News and the Atlanta Journal Constitution report the incident occurred Monday afternoon….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/airline-news/2019/07/24/atlanta-airport-child-injured-after-jumping-baggage-conveyor-belt/1816891001/

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee