Quick Read: Driver of Polish Parliament member beaten up in Brussels

A Polish member of the European Parliament says her driver was badly beaten up by three men as he was waiting to pick her up in downtown Brussels. Beata Kempa said Thursday that she saw three men attack the unnamed driver, tug at his tie and damage his car as she was walking out of her hotel….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/driver-polish-parliament-member-beaten-brussels-64561670

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee