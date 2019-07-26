A rare female suicide bomber used in the deadly al-Shabab attack in the office of Mogadishu’s mayor was aiming for the American who is the new U.N. envoy to Somalia and had left the office just minutes earlier, the extremist group and officials said….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/female-bomber-mogadishu-mayors-office-targeted-envoy-64558486

