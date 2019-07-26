Quick Read: Gang who kidnapped and tortured ‘wrong man’ in Bootle jailed

The 32-year-old was held in a house in Bootle for three days by the gang, who thought he was a drug dealer, and had boiling water poured over his genitals, Liverpool Crown Court heard. Michael Mooney, 42, and Michael Cook, 37, from Bootle, admitted kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-merseyside-49117808

