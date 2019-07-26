Quick Read: Tunisia declares mourning after death of President Essebsi

Tunisian government has declared seven days of mourning following the death of its first democratically elected president on Thursday morning, as condolences poured in from several Arab countries….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/07/tunisia-declares-mourning-death-president-essebsi-190726011719983.html

