Quick Read: Mario Cerciello Rega: US student reportedly confesses to killing policeman

The tourist was travelling with an 18-year-old friend, who has also been arrested for alleged involvement in the killing. Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, was stabbed to death in central Rome in the early hours of Friday morning, just weeks after returning from his honeymoon….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-49138157

