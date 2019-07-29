Quick Read: American tourist released from Syria in deal brokered by Lebanon

An American tourist who was being held in Syria has been released in a deal brokered by Lebanon, CBS News has confirmed. The family of Sam Goodwin, 30, told The New York Times that he had been released with the aid of Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanese internal security….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sam-goodwin-american-tourist-released-from-syria-in-deal-brokered-by-lebanon/

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee