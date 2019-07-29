Quick Read: Bellingcat Says Staffers Targeted In Cyberattacks Over Russian Investigative Work

The Bellingcat investigative news organization says staff members have been targeted in sophisticated cyberattacks through their ProtonMail accounts, hours after the e-mail service provider said evidence suggested Moscow was responsible….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.rferl.org/a/bellingcat-says-staffers-targeted-in-cyberattacks-over-russian-investigative-work/30079403.html

