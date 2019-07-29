Quick Read: India says Iran frees nine crew from seized Panama-flagged tanker

Iran has freed nine out of 12 Indian crew members from a Panama-flagged tanker seized almost two weeks ago in the Strait of Hormuz, India’s foreign ministry has said. Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said on Friday those released “will be on their way to India soon”….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/07/india-iran-frees-crew-seized-panama-flagged-tanker-190726093040755.html

