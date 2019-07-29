Quick Read: UAE issues travel warning for Hong Kong: advises visitors not to wear black or white

The UAE consulate in Hong Kong has taken to Twitter to advise travellers to avoid both government and private buildings and places near them. It also urged travellers to follow the advice of local authorities. UAE citizens were also instructed not to wear black or white clothes in Hong Kong….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.thenational.ae/lifestyle/travel/uae-issues-travel-warning-for-hong-kong-advises-visitors-not-to-wear-black-or-white-1.891694

