Quick Read: Woman dies while trying to reach ‘Into the Wild’ bus in Alaska

ANCHORAGE (Reuters) – A Belarusian woman who was trying to hike to an abandoned bus at the edge of Denali National Park in Alaska made famous in the book and movie “Into the Wild” died after being swept away in a river, state troopers said on Friday….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-alaska-death-idUSKCN1UM01Q

