Quick Read: ‘Pack children’s medicines in your hand luggage’

Medications for children should be placed in hand luggage on a flight in case they become ill during the journey, a new study suggests. US experts say most in-flight incidents involve common conditions that should be easily treated – but airlines often fail to carry children’s medicines….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.bbc.com/news/health-49113077

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee