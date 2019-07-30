Quick Read: Several killed after Pakistani army plane crashes in Rawalpindi

A Pakistani military plane on a training flight has crashed into homes near the garrison city of Rawalpindi, killing at least 17 people, most of them on the ground….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/07/killed-pakistani-army-plane-crashes-rawalpindi-190730032339434.html

