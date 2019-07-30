Quick Read: Terrified hotel guest finds a snake wrapped around her arm while she was sleeping

Melinda Major was staying at Hampton Inn in Memphis, Tennessee when she made the horrifying discovery. Melinda, who was staying in a room on the second floor, woke up after she felt something crawling on her arm….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.thesun.co.uk/travel/9605667/hotel-guest-snake-sleeping/

