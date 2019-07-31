Quick Read: Americans Want A Shorter Leash On ‘Emotional Support Animal’ Travel Policies

Airline pilots and flight attendants responded furiously after an emotional support dog bit an American Airlines’ flight attendant July 22, requiring five stitches. The flight attendant union immediately called for “action in regards to setting standards for emotional support animals….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.forbes.com/sites/stephenrice1/2019/07/30/americans-want-a-shorter-leash-on-therapy-animal-travel-policies/

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee