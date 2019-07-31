Quick Read: Burkina Faso death: woman wants to see her husband’s body before she’ll believe it

Christo Bothma from Potchefstroom in North West, who disappeared in West Africa 10 months ago, has died, according to information received by Gift of the Givers. But his wife, Amanda, says there are more questions than answers surrounding her husband’s disappearance….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.news24.com/SouthAfrica/News/burkina-faso-death-woman-wants-to-see-her-husbands-body-before-shell-believe-it-20190730

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee