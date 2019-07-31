Quick Read: Congo Confirms 2nd Ebola Case in Border City of Goma

VOA’s Lisa Schlein contributed to this report. Goma is home to more than a million people and lies directly on Congo’s border with Rwanda, where tens of thousands cross on foot daily….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.voanews.com/science-health/congo-confirms-2nd-ebola-case-border-city-goma

